Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Husband shot trying to help wife during Middletown carjacking

Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on...
Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on reports of a carjacking and shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after trying to help his wife as she was carjacked at a Middletown apartment complex on Tuesday night, a Louisville Metro Police Department officer said.

Officers with the Middletown Police Department were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on reports of a carjacking and shooting. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said a woman was getting out of her car and was approached by a group of men. They then attacked her and stole her keys and the car.

As she screamed, her husband ran to help her before being shot by the suspects, who then sped out of the complex.

The man was rushed to University Hospital for treatment. Ruoff did not reveal his name, nor his wife’s name.

No suspect information has been released.

The LMPD Robbery Unit is conducting the investigation at the request of Middletown PD.

Anyone with information should call Middletown PD or LMPD. Tips can be left anonymously at (502) 574-LMPD or through the online crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a car in a Russell alley on Nov. 16; the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
LMPD: Body found in alleyway car was victim of shooting
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Agave & Rye on Baxter Ave. is at or close to being fully staffed.
WAVE Country restaurant fully staffed as others struggle during worker shortage
WAVE 3 News captured the moment emergency crews recovered A body from near a pillar by the...
Body found in Ohio River near Clark Memorial Bridge

Latest News

Thousands of dollars worth of toys were stolen from a Findlay storage unit
Toys for needy children stolen from Hancock County storage unit
A body was found in a car in a Russell alley on Nov. 16; the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
59-year-old man identified after being found shot dead in Louisville alleyway
WAVE MIDDAY BACKUP
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Wednesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday Nov. 17, 2021