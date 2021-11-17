Husband shot trying to help wife during Middletown carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after trying to help his wife as she was carjacked at a Middletown apartment complex on Tuesday night, a Louisville Metro Police Department officer said.

Officers with the Middletown Police Department were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on reports of a carjacking and shooting. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said a woman was getting out of her car and was approached by a group of men. They then attacked her and stole her keys and the car.

As she screamed, her husband ran to help her before being shot by the suspects, who then sped out of the complex.

The man was rushed to University Hospital for treatment. Ruoff did not reveal his name, nor his wife’s name.

No suspect information has been released.

The LMPD Robbery Unit is conducting the investigation at the request of Middletown PD.

Anyone with information should call Middletown PD or LMPD. Tips can be left anonymously at (502) 574-LMPD or through the online crime tip portal.

