I-264 east reopens after crash near Cane Run Road

A crash on I-264 shut down the eastbound lane near Cane Run Road on Nov. 17.
A crash on I-264 shut down the eastbound lane near Cane Run Road on Nov. 17.(TRIMARC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interstate 264 is back open near Cane Run Road after a crash blocked the eastbound side of the interstate.

A Metrosafe spokesperson was unable to confirm how many cars were involved, but the crash was considered an injury accident.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate behind the crash site, delaying drivers before it reopened around 7:30 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

