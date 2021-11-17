I-264 east reopens after crash near Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interstate 264 is back open near Cane Run Road after a crash blocked the eastbound side of the interstate.

A Metrosafe spokesperson was unable to confirm how many cars were involved, but the crash was considered an injury accident.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate behind the crash site, delaying drivers before it reopened around 7:30 a.m.

