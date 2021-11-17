Indiana man charged with burglary after stealing thousands of dollars in power tools

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man has been arrested and charged after being caught on camera stealing more than $3,000 in power tools from a local business.

Jordan Ackeret, 22, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary and theft.

Officers with the Seymour Police Department responded to a burglary call on Nov. 8 at Seymour Manufacturing on North Broadway Street, according to a post on social media.

Representatives at the tool manufacturing plant told police the burglary happened after 3 a.m. on Nov. 7, with over $3,400 of tools being taken. Video surveillance of the incident was provided to officers.

On Nov. 12, an employee with Seymour Manufacturing called police and told them they had followed a person who matched the description of the suspect in the video surveillance.

Officers went to a residence in the area of 5th Street and Blish Street after receiving the tip and found Ackeret, who initially denied his involvement with the burglary, police said.

After a formal interview with Seymour Police investigators, Ackeret admitted to the burglary.

Police obtained a search warrant for a shed on the 700 block of East 5th Street and found numerous Milwaukee and Ryobi battery-powered tools and batteries that belonged to Seymour Manufacturing.

Ackeret was booked at Jackson County Jail.

