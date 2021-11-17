Support Local Businesses
Indiana man charged with burglary after stealing thousands of dollars in power tools

Jordan Ackeret, 22, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary and theft.
Jordan Ackeret, 22, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary and theft.(Jackson County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man has been arrested and charged after being caught on camera stealing more than $3,000 in power tools from a local business.

Jordan Ackeret, 22, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary and theft.

Officers with the Seymour Police Department responded to a burglary call on Nov. 8 at Seymour Manufacturing on North Broadway Street, according to a post on social media.

Representatives at the tool manufacturing plant told police the burglary happened after 3 a.m. on Nov. 7, with over $3,400 of tools being taken. Video surveillance of the incident was provided to officers.

On Nov. 12, an employee with Seymour Manufacturing called police and told them they had followed a person who matched the description of the suspect in the video surveillance.

Officers went to a residence in the area of 5th Street and Blish Street after receiving the tip and found Ackeret, who initially denied his involvement with the burglary, police said.

After a formal interview with Seymour Police investigators, Ackeret admitted to the burglary.

Police obtained a search warrant for a shed on the 700 block of East 5th Street and found numerous Milwaukee and Ryobi battery-powered tools and batteries that belonged to Seymour Manufacturing.

Ackeret was booked at Jackson County Jail.

