LMPD Officer John Mattingly’s book about the night Breonna Taylor was shot hits shelves

photo of John Mattingly, former LMPD sgt
photo of John Mattingly, former LMPD sgt(WAVE)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former LMPD Sergeant who was shot during the Breonna Taylor raid has released a book giving his narrative on the night of the incident.

The book, titled “12 Seconds in the Dark: A Police Officer’s Firsthand Account of the Breonna Taylor Raid,” became available for pre-order on Wednesday afternoon.

John Mattingly, the author of the book, was shot by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker when they entered Taylor’s apartment on March 13, 2020 during a drug related investigation.

Mattingly and LMPD Officer Myles Cosgrove fired back. Cosgrove’s shots struck Taylor, which resulted in her death.

The description of the book, which costs $28.99 on Amazon, states that Taylor’s death was exploited.

“With the full support of the mainstream media, Black Lives Matter activists and other leftist groups immediately pounced on the tragedy, exploiting Breonna’s death and twisting the story—in some cases, telling outright lies—to bolster a shameful ‘All Cops Are Bastards’ narrative and radical ‘Defund the Police’ agenda,” the summary states.

The description continues to state that the book aims to debunk multiple lies perpetuated about that night.

The Daily Wire, who is publishing the book, announced its pre-order release Wednesday.

“The media lies routinely to fit its narrative,” The Daily Wire’s Editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro wrote in an opinion article for their website. “The book industry, unfortunately, is part of the media.”

Mattingly’s first attempt at releasing the book was met with backlash resulting in Simon & Schuster backing off their agreement to publish it.

The Daily Wire decided to launch its own publishing wing, Shapiro stated, in order to bring “the stories the media seeks to silence.”

