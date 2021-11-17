Support Local Businesses
Middletown neighbors assist man shot rushing to help wife during assault, carjacking

Neighbors witnessed the aftermath of a violent crime rocking The Brookview at Middletown...
Neighbors witnessed the aftermath of a violent crime rocking The Brookview at Middletown apartment complex on Tuesday night.(WAVE 3 News)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Neighbors in a Middletown apartment complex felt the sobering after effects after a woman was assaulted, her car stolen and her husband shot while trying to help.

Chris Robinson and Kevin Portale are neighbors and witnessed the aftermath of a violent crime rocking The Brookview at Middletown apartment complex.

”That’s the first thing I thought about: somebody got shot, I need to go help,” Robinson, a veteran and nurse said.

Robinson told WAVE3 News after hearing the gunfire, instinct took over. He rushed to help his neighbor after he was shot.

Several doors down, Portale heard the incident and called for help.

”I hear a young lady yelling help or whatever it was,” Portale said. “I ran back in, told my wife to call 911; someone might have been shot. I saw two men running towards a truck and rode right by me.”

Portale said the suspects had the windows rolled up and couldn’t see what they looked like.

On Wednesday, LMPD investigators said the shooting victim is the husband of the woman who was being assaulted.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released publicly, had yelled for help. Her husband had heard the screams and ran over to help when he was shot one of the suspects.

”When I got up there, there was a gentleman lying in the doorway, who you can tell he’d been shot,” Portale said.

Robinson said the shooting victim had a scared and shocked look on his face, and kept whispering “Thank you,” as they waited for first responders.

”I was helping him, applying pressure to his wounds and keeping him alive, talking to him,” Robinson said. “[I was] trying to keep him and his wife stable.”

Crimes, like what happened on Tuesday night, have rippled out into areas like Middletown. It’s giving families second thoughts on neighborhoods they considered safe.

The incident led Robinson to go out and buy more cameras to put up around the home.

”I don’t feel safe, my car was too close, my window too close,” Robinson said. “Had he kept shooting, it could’ve been one of us. It could’ve been straight into our bedroom window.”

Portale told WAVE3 News he had been a victim of a crime while living at the Brookview at Middletown. He and his wife have been living in the Louisville suburb for about two months.

Recently, Portale said his license plates were taken from his car.

”We got a report from Middletown Police and they said there’s been some cars taken back in here,” Portale said. “Matter of fact, when we moved out here, my wife said this is a quiet place. We like to sit out in the veranda. It just so happens we weren’t sitting out there last night, otherwise we probably would’ve seen the whole thing.”

The Brookview at Middletown office managers told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday that a memo would go out to the apartment complex addressing Tuesday night’s crime.

As of Wednesday, the shooting victim is hospitalized in serious condition.

LMPD’s Robbery Unit is investigation. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with any information can report a tip anonymously to (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

