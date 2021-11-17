Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Red kangaroo, used as pet therapy, hops home after escaping backyard enclosure

Rocky the kangaroo
Rocky the kangaroo(Dr. Alyssa Killebrew)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A kangaroo named Rocky is back home after turning the streets of Madison into a wide-open Australian playground Tuesday.

Rocky is a 2-year-old kangaroo that his owner, Dr. Alyssa Killebrew uses while in therapy sessions as a child psychologist.

Rocky’s adventures began around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“He’s been in our backyard in a cage, and there was a neighborhood child that wanted to come and see Rocky and forgot to lock and close the gate,” Killebrew explained.

As soon as she realized Rocky was on the run, Killebrew, who happens to be seven months pregnant, took off with her nanny to find him.

“I just couldn’t get it out of my mind that if someone got hurt, I just couldn’t live with myself, so we ran around trying to find Rocky,” she said. “We went all around Madison.”

Alyssa finally spotted her four-legged mammal on I-55 in Madison. “There were cars, you know stopped - everywhere looking - taking pictures and videos,” she added.

One image, snapped by Micky Vesa, went viral minutes after we posted it.

It was his first and last time escaping, Killebrew says.

Alyssa’s husband, Keith, is now taking the kangaroo to the couple’s farm in Flora. But not before Rocky gets a little R & R Wednesday.

“Bless his heart, when he got back, he was so tired that he just laid down, and all he wanted to do was just drink,” she said. “He was exhausted.”

A few chickens will greet Rocky and a watusi, and Killebrew even wants more animals, including a zebra.

Interestingly, the couple recently opened a year-round camp for adolescents struggling with depression, grief, trauma, and substance abuse.

Red kangaroo, used as pet therapy, hops home after escaping backyard enclosure
Red kangaroo, used as pet therapy, hops home after escaping backyard enclosure(Dr. Alyssa Killebrew)

It’s called SEK Therapeutic Intensives, named after their daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Killebrew, stillborn after Alyssa contracted COVID-19 last year.

“It has a biblical theme because the bible says to seek and you shall find and so our work there is to help people find their balance,” she said. “We created a ropes course and invited people who do equine therapy. They have camping tents, nature walks, and it’s just an amazing team of people that have come together to wrap their arms around children who have suffered loss.”

Right now, Rocky is the only animal on their farm that’s used as therapy for children. Killebrew said he was neutered to get rid of any aggression.

As for his adventurous nature, he won’t be returning to her backyard enclosure again.

“I can’t figure it out! He must have felt mighty good,” she laughed. “It was a wonderful event to see so many people that cared. They called animal control, and they considered darting him at one point, but none of that was needed because he hopped back home into his pan.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on...
Husband shot trying to help wife during Middletown carjacking
A body was found in a car in a Russell alley on Nov. 16; the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
LMPD: Body found in alleyway car was victim of shooting
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Agave & Rye on Baxter Ave. is at or close to being fully staffed.
WAVE Country restaurant fully staffed as others struggle during worker shortage
Jordan Ackeret, 22, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary and theft.
Indiana man charged with burglary after stealing thousands of dollars in power tools

Latest News

The Louisville Processing and Distribution Center has hired more employees in order to handle...
Louisville Postal Service plant prepping for busiest time of the year
WAVE 3 News: Wednesday evening, November 16, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Wednesday evening, November 16, 2021
Jefferson County Public Schools has discovered at least ten guns on campus so far this year.
Students bring guns to school for protection, experts say
Amid more aggressive patrols and surveillance, there is now a fear the violence will escalate.
‘Be aware of your surroundings’: Police chief warns residents after rise in carjackings
WAVE 3 News was offered a tour of the USPS Processing and Distribution Center to see how...
Louisville Postal Service plant prepping for busiest time of the year