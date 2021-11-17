There’s still time to help families in need through the Salvation Army

Support Local Businesses
The public is invited to Mesa Mall to kick off annual bell ringing campaign.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For so many people, they would not be able to get by without the helping hand of several agencies in our community.  One of them being the Salvation Army.  

The organization needs help this year to help make the holidays special for families across WAVE Country.

The Salvation Army is one of the community’s largest social service providers.  On Tuesday, it kicked off its “HOPE Marches On!” holiday campaign.

It’s another challenging season of need. So many people are struggling from the impact of pandemic poverty.

Last year, there was a 35 percent increase in the need for Salvation Army services. Families became the fastest growing segment of the homeless population.

There’s still time to adopt an angel in the Angel Tree program to help put new clothes and toys under the tree for thousands of WAVE Country children.

People can also provide Christmas dinner for the Angel Tree families by purchasing a Food Angel for $25 at the customer service counter at all Kroger food stores.

“We’re serving 11,000 children in need this year,” Salvation Army Captain Lacy Parrish said. “The only way we do that is help around the community from people willing to support.”

The deadline for returning Angel Tree gifts is December 6.  

Indiana will begin placing angels in malls for adoption the day after Thanksgiving.

The Salvation Army is also looking for 400 volunteer bell-ringers for the organization’s kettle campaign.

WAVE 3 News is a proud media partner with the Salvation Army kettle campaign and Angel Tree program.

