Toys for needy children stolen from Hancock County storage unit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of dollars worth of toys for needy children were stolen from a Hancock County storage facility. They were part of the Toys for Tots program for southern Wood County and Hancock county.

Larry DeVelvis is the Toys for Tots coordinator for Hancock and southern Wood Counties. “Whoever it was knew those were for needy kids, and that’s as low as you can go.”

Larry says about 2,000 toys worth at least $20,000 were snatched from a storage unit. The Hancock County Sheriffs Office is handling the investigation. “We are all mad that anybody would stoop that low to steal from needy kids.”

Larry last checked on the toys in mid-October. When he went back Monday, Larry said it was quickly clear that there was something wrong at the storage unit. Larry says after spending about 45 minutes trying to get in, they had to cut the lock.

“There were about 40 boxes we had collected last year to start the year and they were all gone. You can imagine the empty feeling when we opened that door.” But Larry says that empty feeling has now been replaced by gratitude. Support has come in from all over. The Putnam County Toys for Tots coordinator offered up at least 20 boxes of toys, and others have also stepped up to help fill the gap. “We’ll go out and get the toys bought and collected because in two weeks we start passing out toys.”

In the true spirit of the season, Larry says kindness and generosity will win. “We will work to make sure the kids have Christmas, absolutely.”

