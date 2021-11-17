Tshiebwe leads #13 UK to 80-55 win over Mount St. Mary’s

(WAVE) - Oscar Tshiebwe had 24 points and 16 rebounds as #13 Kentucky beat Mount St. Mary’s 80-55 on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

“I like the fact that I’m able to get on our best players, that means I can coach everybody on this team,” John Calipari said.

Calipari said Sahvir Wheeler has responded to criticism after turning the ball over seven times in the Cats season opening loss to Duke.

Wheeler has 20 assists and one turnover in the last two games. He finished tonight with 12 points, 8 assists, 2 steals and a turnover in 29 minutes.

TyTy Washington scored a season-high 16, including a three-pointer late in the first half that gave the Cats a 38-27 halftime cushion.

Wheeler and Tshiebwe got the second half started by igniting a 13-0 run to put the game away.

Keion Brooks added 10 points and 7 rebounds.

The Cats improve to 2-1 and host Ohio (3-0) on Friday night at 7 p.m.

