21-year-old Indiana man arrested for possession of child pornography

Gavin Haight was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, according to a...
Gavin Haight was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, according to a report from ISP.(Bartholomew County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - A Bartholomew County man has been arrested for the possession of child pornography after an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Gavin Haight, 21, from Columbus was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, according to a report from ISP.

The investigation began in January 2021 after ISP’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force received tips that a specific user on a social media application was possibly in possession of child pornography image and video files.

With the information provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a search warrant was requested for a home on Spring Valley Drive in Columbus, ISP confirmed.

Haight was taken into custody and booked in the Bartholomew County Jail.

