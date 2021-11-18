Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

24-hour clear out notice posted for downtown Louisville homeless camp

Because the camp is on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet property, a 24-hour notice was posted at...
Because the camp is on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet property, a 24-hour notice was posted at 8 a.m. Thursday for the clearing of a homeless camp on East Liberty and Jefferson Street near the Interstate 65 north offramp.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 24-hour notice is posted for the clearance of a homeless camp near the Interstate 65 north offramp on East Liberty and Jefferson Street, as the camp is on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet property. It was posted at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The site was permanently marked with a “no trespassing” sign “due to health and safety concerns posed to residents of the camps and the surrounding community,” according to a Louisville Metro Homeless Encampment Task Force Core Assessment Team spokesperson. Those living there will have 24 hours to remove their belongings.

There will be outreach programs to connect camp residents to support services like shelters and mental health providers over the weekend.

City workers will clear out and clean the rest of the camp on Monday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on...
Husband shot trying to help wife during Middletown carjacking
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID vaccine boosters for all Kentuckians 18 and older
Jordan Ackeret, 22, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary and theft.
Indiana man charged with burglary after stealing thousands of dollars in power tools
photo of John Mattingly, former LMPD sgt
LMPD Officer John Mattingly’s book about the night Breonna Taylor was shot hits shelves
Agave & Rye on Baxter Ave. is at or close to being fully staffed.
WAVE Country restaurant fully staffed as others struggle during worker shortage

Latest News

Catalytic Converter Theft
6 arrested, over $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown PD investigation
File image
2nd victim of Cecil Ave. shooting dies
Church members reportedly tackled the suspect as he fled the church.
‘We’re not gonna let fear rule our faith’: Church members gather days after attempted theft
The Louisville Processing and Distribution Center has hired more employees in order to handle...
Louisville Postal Service plant prepping for busiest time of the year