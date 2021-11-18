24-hour clear out notice posted for downtown Louisville homeless camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 24-hour notice is posted for the clearance of a homeless camp near the Interstate 65 north offramp on East Liberty and Jefferson Street, as the camp is on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet property. It was posted at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The site was permanently marked with a “no trespassing” sign “due to health and safety concerns posed to residents of the camps and the surrounding community,” according to a Louisville Metro Homeless Encampment Task Force Core Assessment Team spokesperson. Those living there will have 24 hours to remove their belongings.

There will be outreach programs to connect camp residents to support services like shelters and mental health providers over the weekend.

City workers will clear out and clean the rest of the camp on Monday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

