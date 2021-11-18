Support Local Businesses
2nd victim of Cecil Ave. shooting dies

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman critically wounded in a shooting last week in the Shawnee neighborhood has died from her injures.

The victim, Essance Duvall, 19, of Louisville, died Nov. 10 at University Hospital.

Duvall was wounded around 10:20 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 200 block of Cecil Ave. She was one of two people found inside a car. The other victim, a man, had died before police arrived.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal to send information to investigators.

