6 arrested, over $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown PD investigation

Catalytic Converter Theft
Catalytic Converter Theft(WHSV)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Six persons have been arrested on charges of engaging in organized crime in connection after the seizure of hundreds of catalytic converters.

In a media release announcing the arrests, Jeffersontown police said the seized items are worth over $100,000.

The suspects have been identified as:

  • Redzep Beganovic, 38
  • Tahira Osmanovic, 36
  • Brankica Osmanovic, age not available
  • Elvis Osmanovic, 18
  • Elvir Osmanovic, 18
  • Zilhad Colic, 44

Five of the six suspects have been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. In addition to the organized crime charges, each is charged with one count of receiving stolen property and eight counts of trafficking in stolen auto parts.

Additional information on the investigation will be released during a 3 p.m. news conference at Jeffersontown police headquarters.

