6 facing charges after more than $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown investigation

Jeffersontown police have arrested six people after an investigation led to the seizure of...
Jeffersontown police have arrested six people after an investigation led to the seizure of hundreds of catalytic converters. Left to right: Redzep Beganovic, Tahira Osmanovic, Elvis Osmanovic, Elvir Osmanovic and Zilhad Colic. (Not pictured: Brankica Osmanovic)(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Six people are facing charges of engaging in organized crime in connection after the seizure of hundreds of catalytic converters.

In a media release announcing the arrests, Jeffersontown police said the seized items are worth over $100,000.

The suspects have been identified as:

  • Redzep Beganovic, 38
  • Tahira Osmanovic, 36
  • Brankica Osmanovic, age not available
  • Elvis Osmanovic, 18
  • Elvir Osmanovic, 18
  • Zilhad Colic, 44

Five of the six suspects have been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. In addition to the organized crime charges, each is charged with one count of receiving stolen property and eight counts of trafficking in stolen auto parts.

The other suspect, Brankica Osmanovic, has been served with an arrest citation and has not yet been booked.

