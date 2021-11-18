Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in New Mexico for missing 10-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued in New Mexico for Nicolai Kuznetsov, 10 years old. He is believed to...
An Amber Alert was issued in New Mexico for Nicolai Kuznetsov, 10 years old. He is believed to be with Jacqueline Haymon, officials said.(MissingKids. org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The New Mexico State Police asked for public assistance in locating a 10-year-old boy.

The Amber Alert states Nicolai Kuznetsov is a white male child, 3-foot-10 tall and weighing approximately 60 pounds, with dirty blond hair and brown eyes.

He hasn’t been seen since Nov. 5 and is believed to be in danger. Officials believe he is with his mother, Jacqueline Haymon.

A district court judge in Albuquerque issued an emergency custody order Thursday, which granted Nicolai’s biological father custody due to the grave concern of the well-being and safety of the child.

The suspect in a 10-year-old New Mexico boy's Amber Alert may be driving a gray Honda Civic...
The suspect in a 10-year-old New Mexico boy's Amber Alert may be driving a gray Honda Civic with a New Mexico black chile license plate, tag number AMAP53.(MissingKids.org)

The court also issued a bench warrant for Haymon’s arrest. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches, 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

They may be driving a gray Honda Civic with a New Mexico black chile license plate, tag number AMAP53.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Mexico State Police at 505-841-9256 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on...
Husband shot trying to help wife during Middletown carjacking
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID vaccine boosters for all Kentuckians 18 and older
Jeffersontown police have arrested six people after an investigation led to the seizure of...
6 arrested, over $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown PD investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Jordan Ackeret, 22, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary and theft.
Indiana man charged with burglary after stealing thousands of dollars in power tools

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing...
Florida Gov DeSantis signs bill limiting vaccine mandates
Hokey Weather Facts 11/18/21
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday evening, Nov. 18, 2021
Julius Jones supporters react at the announcement that Gov. Kevin Stitt has commuted the...
EXPLAINER: How Julius Jones’ execution was stopped