Coroner releases identity of victim killed in gas station shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old man has been identified as the person killed at a BP gas station on Thursday.

Jacqueline Smith with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified 18-year-old Coreon Carthen as the victim shot to death.

Police responded to shooting on Berry Boulevard around 3:30 p.m., where they found Carthen shot. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene before he could be taken to the hospital.

Carthen’s death was Louisville’s 173rd homicide of the year, tying for the city’s overall homicide total from last year.

No suspects have been identified.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal to give information to investigators.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.