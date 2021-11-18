COVID comeup: how a pandemic made local seasoning brand a social media giant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dan-O’s: it’s undoubtedly the most popular seasoning brand on social media and it started in Louisville. With millions of followers across the internet, Dan-O’s is celebrating dream-like successes.

Dan-O’s (@danosseasoning) has 1.6 million followers on TikTok alone. There are hundreds of thousands more across other platforms. It’s a local brand with global reach, but it was a global pandemic that convinced Dan Oliver to post his first video.

“Once COVID hit, plan B was to do social media,” said founder Dan Oliver.

Dan-O’s operation started behind the bar at Diamond Pub & Billiards. Oliver was bartending at the time in 2015 but would still bring in some of his own spices for customers.

“A guy tried it, and was like, ‘why aren’t you selling this?’ and I was like, ‘Dan-O’s! That’s what I ‘m going to do,” explained Oliver.

In 2019, however, the pandemic hit, and Oliver said he couldn’t keep up his face-to-face business model, so he took to TikTok.

”People say things happen for reason. I believe they do,” said Oliver. “When COVID hit, I didn’t know what I was going to do. My source of income was gone. Social media was it. I just kept posting video after video, and people I guess liked what I was doing.”

Oliver just finished working on a Dan-O’s themed menu with Jared Matthews, an old friend and his old boss at Diamond.

“Just to see him put everything into his dream and see where he’s come is amazing,” said Matthews.

You can now find Dan-O’s Seasoning in grocery stores across the country.

