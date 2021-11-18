Engstler’s 20 Leads Cards Past UT Martin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Emily Engstler scored a team-high 20 points on 4-of-4 shooting from deep and No. 10 Louisville never trailed in a 62-30 win over UT Martin on Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

With the win, the Cardinals improve to 2-1 on the year, while UT Martin moves to 2-2.

“I was really impressed with how well we passed the ball tonight,” head coach Jeff Walz said. “Emily shot the ball well tonight and I thought her teammates did a great job of finding her.”

The Cardinals got off to another hot start on offense, scoring the first 10 points of the game, led by Engstler, who scored eight points in that run. Louisville closed the first quarter with an 8-0 run to take an 18-5 lead. The duo of Engstler and Kianna Smith combined to score all the Cardinals’ 18 first quarter points.

Engstler chipped in five more points in the second quarter and Louisville led 32-11 going into the break.

The Cardinals outscored the Skyhawks 30-19 in the second half and coasted to the 32-point win.

Engstler finished the game shooting 7-of-9 from the floor, while her four 3-pointers tied her career-high. Kianna Smith scored 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting and 2-of-3 from deep.

Olivia Cochran added six points and seven rebounds, while Liz Dixon chipped in six points and four rebounds.

The Cardinals had 17 assists on 23 made field goals.

Louisville allowed just 55 points combined in the last two victories, setting a program record for the fewest points allowed in a two-game stretch in program history.

They limited the Skyhawks to 28 percent shooting overall and 2-of-16 from beyond the arc.

Paige Pipkin led the Skyhawks with 12 points.

The Cardinals now hit the road for the next three contests, beginning with a matchup at Washington on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET.

