Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

First fully-bilingual Norton Healthcare clinic opens in Okolona

La Clinica Preston will serve Louisville’s Hispanic and Spanish community.
La Clinica Preston will serve Louisville’s Hispanic and Spanish community.(WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In Okolona, Norton Healthcare opened its first 100% bilingual practice on Monday. La Clinica Preston will serve Hispanic communities in Louisville.

Liduvina Portillo, a nurse practitioner, described it as a gift to her Hispanic community because patients will feel understood and welcomed in the office.

“We understand their struggles we understand their culture,” Portillo said. “We also have been through the immigration process. We hope they identify with us.”

Portillo said she felt lost and unseen when she first arrived in America, as do many immigrants. As a patient, she said that none of her personal providers spoke Spanish and she recalled only one other student speaking Spanish in nursing school.

”I had to use the translator or sometimes just communicate with gestures,” Portillo said.  “It’s sad, but that’s how it was.”

She said there is a large Spanish-speaking and immigrant population along Preston Highway that deserves to be seen, heard, and understood in order to gain easier access to healthcare.

”The healthcare system is very complex for anyone but imagine if you don’t speak the language how difficult it is,” Portillo said.  “Not just speaking with your provider but scheduling an appointment.”

There are new radiation rooms at La Clinica Preston, as well as complete sample testing privacy. In the hallways, Spanish is displayed first on every label. More clinics like this, according to Portillo, would be a dream come true for the Hispanic community. She believes that serious community health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol could be addressed sooner if more healthcare options were available that cater directly to the Hispanic community.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on...
Husband shot trying to help wife during Middletown carjacking
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID vaccine boosters for all Kentuckians 18 and older
Jordan Ackeret, 22, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary and theft.
Indiana man charged with burglary after stealing thousands of dollars in power tools
photo of John Mattingly, former LMPD sgt
LMPD Officer John Mattingly’s book about the night Breonna Taylor was shot hits shelves
Agave & Rye on Baxter Ave. is at or close to being fully staffed.
WAVE Country restaurant fully staffed as others struggle during worker shortage

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID vaccine boosters for all Kentuckians 18 and older
President Joe Biden delivers remarks Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the ODNI Headquarters in Tysons...
US offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity
The Bluegrass state ranked number one for the highest percentage of obese children
Kentucky leads as one of the most unhealthiest states
Kentucky ranked fourth overall as one of the most overweight and obese states in the U.S.
Kentucky leads as one of the most unhealthiest states