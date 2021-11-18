FORECAST: Clouds decrease but chilly temperatures remain

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND: Gusts near 20 MPH today

CLOUDS: Gradually exit the region through the afternoon

NEXT WEEK: Watching a system that could bring quite the cold blast on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While the rain has moved out, the clouds will linger a bit longer. We’ll see the skies clear throughout the afternoon as temperatures sit in the 40s.

Tonight will be a cold and clear night with lows near 30°.

There will be plenty of sunshine around tomorrow, however, highs only max out in the 40s. Clouds increase Friday night as temperatures fall into the 20s and low 30s.

Highs return to the 50s this weekend. Another front brings rain back into the region on Sunday before cold air blasts in behind it.

