FORECAST: Messy morning but sunshine is back later today

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND: Gusts around 20-30 mph are expected today

RAIN: Steady rain should exit by mid-morning, north to south

NEXT WEEK: Watching a system that could bring quite the cold blast on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain will exit through the morning with a couple of hours of just clouds before clearing skies to take over later in the day. Don’t expect much warmer today at all with most of the day spent in the 40s.

Cold night ahead with widespread 20s in the region. The core of Jefferson County is likely to hover right around 30 degrees.

Friday afternoon is a cool one in the 40s underneath mostly sunny skies.

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight into Saturday morning. Look for lows near the freezing mark.

Highs in the 50s return the forecast this weekend before we see yet another cold front pass through the region.

