Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Hardin County man finally wins Ky. Lottery $100,000 jackpot after playing ‘every evening’

A nightly ritual for a Vine Grove man has turned into a big payout after hitting an $100,000...
A nightly ritual for a Vine Grove man has turned into a big payout after hitting an $100,000 jackpot in Kentucky Lottery’s 5 Card Cash Game.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nightly ritual for a Vine Grove man has turned into a big payout after hitting an $100,000 jackpot in Kentucky Lottery’s 5 Card Cash Game.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that he played the game “every evening,” and that persistence had finally paid off, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery.

“I never expected to win, I was pleasantly surprised,” the man said.

The winning ticket matched the five card symbols in the Nov. 14 drawing.

“I checked the numbers online that night,” the man said. “I had to check it three times. I even handed the ticket to my girlfriend to check.”

The man received his check at lottery headquarters, telling officials he didn’t have any immediate plans for the money, but having it available was “nice.”

The West Point Marathon store in West Point will receive a $1000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on...
Husband shot trying to help wife during Middletown carjacking
A body was found in a car in a Russell alley on Nov. 16; the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
LMPD: Body found in alleyway car was victim of shooting
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Agave & Rye on Baxter Ave. is at or close to being fully staffed.
WAVE Country restaurant fully staffed as others struggle during worker shortage
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID vaccine boosters for all Kentuckians 18 and older

Latest News

Neighbors witnessed the aftermath of a violent crime rocking The Brookview at Middletown...
Middletown neighbors assist man shot rushing to help wife during assault, carjacking
UK head coach John Calipari discusses the series with Indiana
Calipari on potential series with IU
Emily Jo Green, 44, was arrested after pulling a gun at a home in the 200 block of Jeffrey...
$250,000 bond set for Radcliff murder suspect; victim identified
Community, Veterans Disrespected by “Lets Go Brandon” Vandalism
Indiana community, veterans disrespected by ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ vandalism