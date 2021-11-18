Hardin County man finally wins Ky. Lottery $100,000 jackpot after playing ‘every evening’

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nightly ritual for a Vine Grove man has turned into a big payout after hitting an $100,000 jackpot in Kentucky Lottery’s 5 Card Cash Game.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, told lottery officials that he played the game “every evening,” and that persistence had finally paid off, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery.

“I never expected to win, I was pleasantly surprised,” the man said.

The winning ticket matched the five card symbols in the Nov. 14 drawing.

“I checked the numbers online that night,” the man said. “I had to check it three times. I even handed the ticket to my girlfriend to check.”

The man received his check at lottery headquarters, telling officials he didn’t have any immediate plans for the money, but having it available was “nice.”

The West Point Marathon store in West Point will receive a $1000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

