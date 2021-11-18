HGTV ‘Home Town’ renovation show coming to LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small-town renovation TV program will be making its way to Kentucky dedicated to giving a boost to a city in Oldham County.

“Home Town Kickstart,” a spinoff of HGTV’s series “Home Town,” will have hosts Ben and Erin Napier visit with six small towns in an effort to revitalize the community.

According to a press release from HGTV, LaGrange was chosen as one of the six towns to be featured in the series, along with Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

“Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel, (Mississippi) for Home Town and we’ve seen how these improvements change a community for the better,” host Ben Napier said in a release. “Now, with help from HGTV, we’re going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country.”

The program, which is sponsored by PEOPLE Magazine, will provide a three-step mission for each town: to renovate a local hero’s home, to upgrade a small business, and to invigorate a public space.

PEOPLE Magazine will then feature the unique stories of each town and its people.

“PEOPLE’s audience aligns perfectly with HGTV’s viewers,” Dan Wakeford, editor in chief of PEOPLE magazine said. “We are thrilled to highlight stories about everyday heroes working towards positive change in their communities.”

The series is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

