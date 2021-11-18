Indiana’s 73rd Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Paoli

PAOLI, Ind. (WAVE) - On Monday, the Paoli Volunteer Fire Department will unveil their new Safe Haven Baby Box at the fire station, one of 73 installed in the state of Indiana.

The baby boxes allow new mothers to safely and anonymously surrender babies they are unable to parent 100-percent free of consequences.

Babies who are placed within the climate-controlled box will set off an alarm, notifying first responders to attend to the child within five minutes.

The box will be dedicated and unveiled at the fire department on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. with a community blessing.

The event will be attended by Nola Higgs, a child who was safely surrendered inside of an Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box, along with her adopted parents.

Higgs’ family were responsible for leading the Paoli Baby Box project, which will open on the second anniversary of Nola’s adoption, according to a release.

Paoli’s Safe Haven Baby Box will be the 90th Baby Box in the United States, with boxes also installed in Ohio, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

