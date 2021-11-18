JCPS administers more than 3,000 vaccines to kids 5-11 at weekend clinics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 3,000 kids over the weekend received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through clinics set up in Jefferson County Public Schools.

Over the weekend of Nov. 13 and 14, the school district set up vaccine clinics at 24 sites helping to administer vaccines for children aged 5 and older.

JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy confirmed 3,941 individuals were vaccinated at the clinics, with 3,494 children ages 5 to 11 receiving their first dose.

The school district partnered with SphereDX to provide the clinics to the community, which were created two weeks after the CDC recommended vaccines for the 5-11 age group.

