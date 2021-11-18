Louisville firefighter gets help from department after breaking ankle on duty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville firefighters are lending help to one of the department’s own after he was injured in the line of duty.

Bruce Carney and the rest of Truck 8 Engine 10 were responding to a fire on November 3 on Taylor Boulevard. The vacant home was engulfed in flames and became unstable.

While Carney and others were on the roof of the two-story building, the flames overcame him and knocked him off the building.

“Soon as I hit the ground, firefighters started coming around me,” Carney said. “That’s when I realized I couldn’t even stand up and walk. So they picked me up and they got me over to the ambulance. They took off my boot, of course, and told me that it was was some disfigurement, so more than likely it was broke.”

His injury required a plate and several screws to fix.

He was out of surgery that same afternoon, and stayed overnight in the hospital for tests. Doctors told him it would be 10 weeks before he’d be able to put any pressure on his ankle.

For the time being, he’d be confined to a wheelchair.

“You take it for granted, being able to just move around as you please. And then, like you said, when something happens and you can’t move on your own, it’s humbling.”

Carney was discharged from the hospital the following day, and after running a few errands, came home to find his coworkers building him a homemade wheelchair ramp. His coworkers also organized a Meal Train, making sure he’d stay fed while on the mend.

“Louisville firefighters, they will risk their health, their safety and their lives for complete strangers in this community,” Local 345 President Brian O’Neill said. “So when one of our own is harmed, of course we’re going to jump that up much bigger to look out for our own and take care of our brother.”

So, while Carney still has a long journey ahead, his brothers and sisters in uniform have helped make the process easier with a few small acts of kindness.

“When they say it’s a brotherhood, they actually mean it’s a brotherhood,” Carney said. “We are family.”

Carney told WAVE 3 News he has his first post-operation appointment Monday.

LFD spokesperson Bobby Cooper said the department’s arson bureau is still investigating the fire. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Cooper encouraged anyone with information to contact (502) 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.