Louisville’s 2021 homicide rate tied with 2020 total after deadly gas station shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thursday afternoon homicide on Berry Boulevard at a BP gas station near the Thoroughbred Lounge is under investigation.

It happened around 3:30 p.m., according to a Louisville Metro Police Department officer. Officers found the victim already dead before they could be brought to the hospital.

The victim’s identity as well as any suspect information was not immediately available.

This would be Louisville’s 173rd homicide of the year, tying for the city’s overall homicide total from last year.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal to give information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

