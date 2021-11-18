Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Louisville’s 2021 homicide rate tied with 2020 total after deadly gas station shooting

A deadly gas station shooting would be Louisville's 173rd homicide of the year, tying the...
A deadly gas station shooting would be Louisville's 173rd homicide of the year, tying the city's overall homicide total from 2020.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thursday afternoon homicide on Berry Boulevard at a BP gas station near the Thoroughbred Lounge is under investigation.

It happened around 3:30 p.m., according to a Louisville Metro Police Department officer. Officers found the victim already dead before they could be brought to the hospital.

The victim’s identity as well as any suspect information was not immediately available.

This would be Louisville’s 173rd homicide of the year, tying for the city’s overall homicide total from last year.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal to give information to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on...
Husband shot trying to help wife during Middletown carjacking
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID vaccine boosters for all Kentuckians 18 and older
Jeffersontown police have arrested six people after an investigation led to the seizure of...
6 arrested, over $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown PD investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Jordan Ackeret, 22, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary and theft.
Indiana man charged with burglary after stealing thousands of dollars in power tools

Latest News

Hokey Weather Facts 11/18/21
Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Thursday evening, Nov. 18, 2021
Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
The box will be dedicated and unveiled at the fire department on Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. with a...
Indiana’s 73rd Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Paoli