Malcolm X’s Louisville ties remembered as 2 men convicted in his assassination exonerated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two of the three men found guilty in the 1965 assassination of one of the most influential civil rights leaders, Malcolm X were exonerated Thursday after spending decades in prison for a crime they did not commit.

Authorities withheld evidence that would have cleared Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam of the killing during their trials, according to a 22-month re-investigation conducted by the Innocence Project and the men’s attorneys. Both men were exonerated Thursday; Aziz, released from prison in 1985, is now 83, and Islam, released in 1987, died in 2009.

The conviction of the third man, Talmadge Hayer, still stands. During his trial, he admitted to playing a role in the assassination of Malcolm X. Aziz and Islam were not even present during the assassination, according to Hayer.

Randy Roberts, 150th Anniversary Distinguished Professor of History at Purdue University told WAVE 3 News the exonerations of the two men are “huge.”

“It’s delayed justice — badly delayed justice,” Roberts said.

Malcolm X, an outspoken public figure with ties to Louisville, met Muhammad Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, through the Nation of Islam in Detroit in 1962 and became friends with him.

“Both of them incredibly articulate individuals,” Roberts said. “Both of them handsome, both of them with a little bit of swagger to them. They were kindred spirits from the very beginning.”

The book “Blood Brothers” was written by Roberts about Clay and Malcolm X’s friendship, and according to Roberts, Malcolm X supported Clay during his boxing matches, including his heavyweight championship fight.

The friendship between Malcolm X and Clay took a turn after Malcolm X spoke out about John F. Kennedy’s assassination, saying, “The chickens were coming home to roost,” which went against the Nation of Islam’s leader, Elijah Muhammad’s orders not to speak about the assassination.

Muhammad gave Clay two choices: take the name Muhammad Ali and rise within the Nation of Islam, or stick to his friendship with Malcolm X.

“Cassius Clay decides to stay with the Nation of Islam, he turns his back on Malcolm X, and that’s when he says anyone who opposes the honorable Elijah Muhammad is guilty, is a traitor, deserves nothing but death,” Roberts said.

Malcolm X was expelled from the Nation of Islam and later formed his own organization, the Organization of Afro-American Unity; according to Roberts, he became a more “orthodox Muslim.”

“From hating a blue-eyed devil to sort of saying, ‘Look, we’re all in this together,’” Roberts said.

Malcolm X was assassinated by a Black Muslim at the Organization of Afro-American Unity rally at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City in Feb. 1965. It wasn’t until later in life that Ali would admit he felt guilty about ending his friendship with Malcolm X.

“He said often, or a number of times, that one of the great things he regrets in his life is his split with Malcolm X,” Roberts said.

Malcolm X had six daughters. His eldest, Ambassador Shabazz, lives in Louisville.

