Man convicted of murdering NKY woman, her son receives two life sentences

Closing arguments happened Wednesday in a Northern Kentucky double murder trial. Joshua Ward,...
Closing arguments happened Wednesday in a Northern Kentucky double murder trial. Joshua Ward, of Forest Park, was found guilty of killing his former girlfriend, Kelli Kramer, and her 9-year-old son, Aiden, at their Burlington apartment in March 2018.
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Forest Park man found guilty of murdering his former girlfriend and her 9-year-old son was given two life sentences without parole by a judge on Thursday.

Joshua Ward was found guilty on two murder counts for the death of Kelli and Aiden Kramer at their Burlington apartment in March 2018.

The death penalty was taken off the table after prosecutors spoke with Kramers family.

The victims’ family did have something to say Thursday when Ward was being sentenced.

“Ward, if you thought you would be forgiven today, that’s not going to happen,” said John and Marilyn Kramer, Kelli’s parents. “You inflicted on Kelli and Aiden everyone’s greatest fear of being murdered. Your honor, Kelli and Aiden are gone forever. It is only fair when he goes through that door he’s gone forever.”

Prior to the sentencing, the defense filed a motion to declare a mistrial claiming in part that false information was testified misleading the jury, but it was overruled.

Ward took the stand during his trial to tell his side of the story.

>> ‘She’ll get what’s coming:’ Murder suspect painted as jilted lover in new testimony

Investigators say Ward had a relationship with the 31-year-old Kelli from December 2016 to May 2017.

Ward, a self-proclaimed polygamist, testified that he met Kelli on a social media site called Fetlife, which caters to the BDSM and fetish communities.

“I was looking to design a family unit where there were multiple women and I was the lead male in that relationship,” Ward said on the stand.

>> Surveillance video in double-murder trial puts suspect at scene, detective says

The defense contended Ward was upset when the couple broke up a few months before the murders but was emotionally attached to Aiden and would not hurt him or his mother.

The prosecution presented evidence they say shows Ward’s car at Kelli’s house the night the two were killed. They claimed Ward told friends that Kelli was a monster and he could drive her to a field and kill her.

During the trial, Ward’s ex-girlfriend, Nicole Bohly, testified he had told her Kelli “ruined his life and his potential to have a family” by breaking up with him.

Bohly said Ward then told her to stay quiet.

“He called me at the end of May 2018 and asked me not to tell the cops anything that he had said,” she testified.

The two life sentences will run concurrently.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

