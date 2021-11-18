Support Local Businesses
UPDATE: Silver Alert declared for missing Mishawaka woman

Police in Mishawaka need your help locating Endyanna (pronounced Indiana) Jennings.
Police in Mishawaka need your help locating Endyanna (pronounced Indiana) Jennings.(Mishawaka Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
UPDATE: Indiana State Police have now issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Endyanna Jennings.

Police say Jennings is non-verbal, and she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She is 5′2″, weighs 139 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Wednesday around 4 p.m. wearing a gray coat and blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Mishawaka Police Dept. at 574-258-1684 or 911.

ORIGINAL POST:

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Mishawaka need your help locating Endyanna (pronounced Indiana) Jennings.

Jennings was last seen Wednesday around 4 p.m. wearing a gray coat and blue jeans. She is 5′3″ and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Mishawaka Police Dept. at 574-258-1684.

