Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

MSNBC banned from Rittenhouse trial after bus incident

Judge Bruce Schroeder said a man who was detained for allegedly following a jury bus had...
Judge Bruce Schroeder said a man who was detained for allegedly following a jury bus had claimed to be working for MSNBC.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial banned MSNBC from the courthouse Thursday after police said they briefly detained a man who had followed the jury bus and may have tried to photograph jurors.

Judge Bruce Schroeder said the man had claimed to be working for MSNBC.

NBC News said the man was a freelancer who never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations and never intended to photograph them.

The jurors are anonymous by order of the court.

Schroeder said they were riding in a bus whose windows had been covered over to keep them from seeing any signs about the case.

Schroeder said the matter is under further investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called Tuesday evening around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Echelon Way on...
Husband shot trying to help wife during Middletown carjacking
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID vaccine boosters for all Kentuckians 18 and older
Jordan Ackeret, 22, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary and theft.
Indiana man charged with burglary after stealing thousands of dollars in power tools
photo of John Mattingly, former LMPD sgt
LMPD Officer John Mattingly’s book about the night Breonna Taylor was shot hits shelves
Agave & Rye on Baxter Ave. is at or close to being fully staffed.
WAVE Country restaurant fully staffed as others struggle during worker shortage

Latest News

At issue was a piece of drone video that prosecutors showed to the jury in closing arguments in...
GRAPHIC: Rittenhouse jury resumes deliberating after 2nd mistrial bid
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Shooter Travis McMichael testifies Ahmaud Arbery never threatened him
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
Cassidy Rainwater
GRAPHIC: Remains found in freezer ID’d as missing Missouri woman