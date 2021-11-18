Support Local Businesses
PGA of America exploring potential sale of Valhalla Golf Club

The clubhouse at Valhalla Golf Club.
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a letter sent to Valhalla Golf Club members this week, the PGA of America indicated that it has received interest from a potential buyer for the Club.

In the letter, obtained by WAVE 3 Sports, the PGA says it is exploring a potential partnership, but that discussions are in the early stages.

The PGA purchased 25% of the club from founder Dwight Gahm in 1993, another 25% after the 1996 PGA Championship and the remaining interest after the 2000 PGA Championship.

The club also hosted the 2004 Senior PGA Championship, the 2008 Ryder Cup, the 2011 Senior PGA Championship and the 2014 PGA Championship. Tournaments have pumped millions into the local economy and greatly enhanced the image and visibility of the city.

The letter indicates that any deal would be contingent upon “the PGA maintaining operational control at minimum through the 2024 PGA Championship.”

That championship is scheduled for May of 2024.

The club is currently undergoing a surface upgrade to Zeon Zoysia, one of the many improvements that the PGA of America has championed in the last 20 years. They have spent millions on upgrades prior to most of the major championships that the course has hosted.

The letter ends with PGA of America president Jim Richerson writing that “we will share more information with you as it becomes available.”

Read the full letter below:

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

