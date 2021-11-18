Support Local Businesses
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/18

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The rain is leaving and next up will be quite the cold night ahead with widespread 20s likely by early Friday.

The next system arrives with wind/rain for Sunday that may end as flurries Monday but the cold blast from that system will be the bigger headline.

SNOW BOARD:

Monday: Flurry chance

Next Friday: Risk for rain or snow. System to watch.

11/30-12/2: Snow possible

BOTS!

