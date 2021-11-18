Woman charged with murdering man, hiding body accused of killing another man 3 days prior

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman arrested less than two months ago for killing a man and hiding his body allegedly killed another man three days before that, according to a prosecutor in her case.

Sara McQuilling, 40, was arrested in September for the murder and abuse of a corpse of Jerry Cardin, who was found stuffed in a crawlspace under the floor in a West Buechel home on Roosevelt Avenue. She admitted to investigators that she shot and killed him before hiding his body.

McQuilling is now suspected of killing another man, Douglas Brooks, three days before Cardin’s death, according to a prosecutor who confirmed the new charges against her on Thursday. She is charged with a second count of murder and abuse of a corpse in Brooks’ death.

In total, McQuilling is facing six criminal charges: two counts of murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and theft.

This story will be updated.

