20 Louisville families finish adoptions on National Adoption Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family Court Judge Bryan Gatewood was just one of the people on hand to celebrate Adoption Day Friday at the Jefferson County Judicial Center. A dad to three adopted children himself, it’s an emotional role to play: making it all official for other families.

“Let’s go build more families,” said Gatewood, kicking off a day with at least 20 adoptions in Louisville.

Past adoptive families talked about what it all means for them, including the Comptons, who discussed maintaining a relationship with biological parents.

“Adoption is not just about a baby that you get, or kids, it’s about family,” said Brittany Compton.

The Risingers were also on hand. They’re raising an adopted son alongside their biological daughter. Coincidentally enough, their daughter only came along after starting the adoption process with their son.

“Both are equally ours,” said Kimberly Risinger, “just as much as the other one, and they are both loved more than I can begin to explain here today.”

After struggling with the idea her son would never look like them, Risinger realized that’s not what matters.

”It’s what’s inside your heart and soul that makes you who you are,” she said.

One family celebrating an adoption Friday was Kate Spencer’s. Her son, Caden will now officially become a son to her husband, Scott Graff, after Caden’s father, an Army veteran, died a few years ago.

“I’m just now super happy that I get to make it official today,” said Graff, “and have Caden part of the family even though he’s been like a son to me already.”

Louisville Metro officially declared November 19, 2021 to be National Adoption Day. It’s also been declared National Adoption Day by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

