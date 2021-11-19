Support Local Businesses
5 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard

Sherry and Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Tommy Ballard, Crystal Rogers’ father, was shot and killed in Bardstown five years ago. The gunman has not been caught.

Ballard was killed in November 2016 while preparing for a hunting trip with his grandson on family property.

His daughter is presumed dead, and no arrests in the case have yet been made, though the FBI and local law enforcement continue to search for leads in the case.

Ballard’s search for his daughter consumed him and he worked tirelessly to find her. He was shot and killed a year and a half after her disappearance.

Kentucky State Police are leading the investigation into Ballard’s shooting, which is considered a death investigation.

