Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 13-year-old

An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Bella Martinez from San Antonio, Texas.
An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Bella Martinez from San Antonio, Texas.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Bella Martinez from San Antonio, Texas.

Authorities believe she is in grave danger.

Bella is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the rapper Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans and black boots with charms.

Police are looking for Aryel Moreno in connection with her abduction.

Moreno, 17, is 5 foot 7 seven inches and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is driving a gold Chevrolet Impala with a dent on the right passenger door.

If you have information, please contact the San Antonio Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video has captured the moment when a student appears to pull a gun on another...
Student pulls gun on other student at Iroquois High School
A can full of catalytic converters seized in a raid in Jeffersontown, Kentucky Nov. 18, 2021.
6 facing charges after more than $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID vaccine boosters for all Kentuckians 18 and older
Sara McQuilling is facing six criminal charges: two counts of murder, two counts of abuse of a...
Woman charged with murdering man, hiding body accused of killing another man 3 days prior

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House moves toward OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/19 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/19 4AM Update
Build Back Better debate stretches into the night
Build Back Better debate stretches into the night
WAVE SUNRISE BACKUP