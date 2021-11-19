Support Local Businesses
Cards are bowl eligible after 62-22 win at Duke

Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3)...
Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) looks for a receiver during the second half of play at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool(Jamie Rhodes)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Malik Cunningham accounted for 527 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns as UofL cruised to a 62-22 win at Duke on Thursday night. The Cards improve to 6-5 with the win and are bowl eligible for the second time in the last three seasons.

Cunningham threw for 303 yards and five scores.

He got the scoring started with a short pass to Trevion Cooley on a third and 24. Cooley did the rest, sprinting 48 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 UofL lead.

After a Duke field goal made it 7-3, Cunningham connected with Ballard High School grad Marshon Ford for a 20 yard touchdown and a 14-3 advantage.

Then Cunningham did it with his legs. A 44 yard touchdown increased the Cards lead to 21-3.

On the next UofL possession he weaved in and out and around Duke defenders on his way to a 72 score. Cunningham had 11 carries for 224 yards.

UofL scored 35 first half points for the second straight week.

In the second half, Cunningham connected with Butler High grad Jordan Watkins for a 19 yard touchdown.

Manual High grad Aidan Robbins capped the Cards scoring with a 34 yard run in the fourth quarter.

UofL rushed for 384 yards and had 687 yards of total offense.

The Cards wrap up the regular season on Saturday, November 27, hosting Kentucky (8-3). Kickoff time for that one is expected to be announced on Saturday night.

