Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

City leaders speak out about record-breaking homicides

By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two different community conversations were held in Louisville about the rise in violence. The city homicide record is now tied with a month and a half remaining in 2021.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields talked to people at the Frazier History Museum for the “Racial Reckoning: Policing” program. She made it clear that the community and police need to build relationships to solve and stop these homicides.

“It’s just so discouraging, but we have a job to do and so we just go out every day and try to prevent the next act of violence and make arrests on the ones that occur,” she said. “Everybody should be able to go out of their house and feel safe. We’ve got work to do.”

Reverend Dr. Charles Elliott Jr. brought together a packed room of people at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church.

“I wanted us to come together and talk about where do we go from here,” he said. “Talking about the killing won’t get it done.”

The reverend spoke about unity as a possible solution.

“We are going to have to do it together,” Elliott said. “We can’t do it separately.”

Mayor Greg Fischer was a special guest at the church.

He said to stop the homicides, the people responsible for pulling the trigger need to be found.

“Our homicide closure rate right now is around 40 percent,” Fischer said. “It should be around 75-80 percent. So when it’s that low, what that means is that trigger puller is still out there pulling the trigger.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A can full of catalytic converters seized in a raid in Jeffersontown, Kentucky Nov. 18, 2021.
6 facing charges after more than $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown investigation
Cell phone video has captured the moment when a student appears to pull a gun on another...
Student pulls gun on other student at Iroquois High School
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID vaccine boosters for all Kentuckians 18 and older
Sara McQuilling is facing six criminal charges: two counts of murder, two counts of abuse of a...
Woman charged with murdering man, hiding body accused of killing another man 3 days prior

Latest News

A can full of catalytic converters seized in a raid in Jeffersontown, Kentucky Nov. 18, 2021.
6 facing charges after more than $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown investigation
WAVE 3 News - Thursday night, November 18, 2021
WAVE 3 News - Thursday night, November 18, 2021
The city homicide record is now tied with a month and a half remaining in 2021.
City leaders speak out about record-breaking homicides
Jeffersontown police say hundreds of catalytic converters were seized during the arrests.
6 facing charges after more than $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown investigation