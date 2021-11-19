Support Local Businesses
Construction worker dead after officer-involved shooting in Shively; victim identified

A Louisville Metro police officer shot a man who killed a highway construction worker on the...
A Louisville Metro police officer shot a man who killed a highway construction worker on the Watterson Expressway before firing shots at the officer in his vehicle, wounding him.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting involving Louisville Metro police in Shively.

The shootings, which happened around 2:30 a.m., started on the Watterson Expressway and ended on Dixie Highway.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said an LMPD officer was blocking the roadway for construction crews working on I-164 at Dixie Highway when the suspect, a man, walked up to a construction worker and shot him. Shields said the suspect then walked up to an LMPD officer in his patrol car and fired into the vehicle, striking the officer inside.

Following the shootings, the suspect ran off toward Dixie Highway with the officer following him and returning fire and wounding the suspect.

The construction worker, who was identified by his family members as Fred O’Bannon, a father of five children, died from his wounds.

The wounded suspect and the officer are being treated at University Hospital. The names of those involved have not been released.

Under department policy, the shooting investigation will be handled by Kentucky State Police. While the investigation is underway, Interstate 264 in the area of Dixie Highway is closed in both directions along with a stretch of Dixie Highway from Crums Lane to Garrs Lane. The road closures are expected to last several hours.

The company the construction worker was employed by, Louisville Paving and Construction, released the following statement after O’Bannon’s death:

“Early this morning, our entire family at Louisville Paving and Construction mourns the tragic loss of our friend and colleague, Fred O’Bannon.

As reported earlier today by LMPD Chief Shields, Fred was performing traffic control operations on a roadway construction site along the Watterson Expressway near Dixie Highway when he was fatally wounded by an unknown assailant. The assailant then wounded an LMPD officer who returned fire. We are obviously working with both KSP and LMPD in the investigation.

Fred joined Louisville Paving and Construction in April 2020 and was a highly respected and committed member of our team. Fred worked in our traffic control division where he worked tirelessly to keep his fellow team members and motoring public safe.

Fred was 37 years of age, a resident of Louisville and leaves behind a fiancé and children.

Needless to say, our entire team is devastated by the loss of Fred and we stand committed to support his family and team members through this tragedy. We ask that everyone join us in keeping Fred, his family and his friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

