Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Convicted felon accused of killing father of 5, shooting officer in Shively identified

Keyshaun Stewart, the alleged gunman in a Shively officer-involved shooting, is a 25-year-old...
Keyshaun Stewart, the alleged gunman in a Shively officer-involved shooting, is a 25-year-old convicted felon now charged with murder and attempted murder of a police officer.(LMDC)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect in the shooting death of a father of five and an off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department officer on Friday morning has been identified. Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is a convicted felon charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the death of a police officer.

Stewart is also accused of assault of a police officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the police report, the LMPD officer chased down and shot the suspect who had just shot and killed a highway maintenance worker near the Watterson Expressway and the Dixie Highway overpass.

Stewart is accused of shooting O’Bannon once in his work truck, killing him, the police report says. He then pointed the gun at a passenger in the victim’s vehicle. Stewart then allegedly approached the off-duty officer who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car and fired, striking the officer in the face.

Fred O’Bannon, a father of five children, was identified by his family and employer, Louisville Paving and Construction, as the maintenance worker that was killed. Louisville Paving and Construction was contracted out by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

According to LMPD Chief Erika Shields, the off-duty officer, despite being shot, still chased Stewart as he took off running down Dixie Highway. That officer returned fire, striking Stewart.

Officers later confronted Stewart, who was still armed, the report states. The report confirms Stewart has a previous felony conviction.

WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters will update this story.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video has captured the moment when a student appears to pull a gun on another...
Student pulls gun on other student at Iroquois High School
Fred O’Bannon and his sister, Nezze Wilson
Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway identified; officer, suspect also shot
A can full of catalytic converters seized in a raid in Jeffersontown, Kentucky Nov. 18, 2021.
6 facing charges after more than $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Fred O’Bannon’s sister and aunt spoke about who he was and how he changed his life around.
‘All we got now is memories’: Family of killed construction worker sends message to shooter
FORECAST: Weekend rain chance
Sherry and Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
5 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard
Cell phone video has captured the moment when a student appears to pull a gun on another...
Clinical counselor weighs in on guns brought to schools