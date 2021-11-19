Convicted felon accused of killing father of 5, shooting officer in Shively identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect in the shooting death of a father of five and an off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department officer on Friday morning has been identified. Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is a convicted felon charged with homicide and attempted homicide in the death of a police officer.

Stewart is also accused of assault of a police officer, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the police report, the LMPD officer chased down and shot the suspect who had just shot and killed a highway maintenance worker near the Watterson Expressway and the Dixie Highway overpass.

Stewart is accused of shooting O’Bannon once in his work truck, killing him, the police report says. He then pointed the gun at a passenger in the victim’s vehicle. Stewart then allegedly approached the off-duty officer who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his car and fired, striking the officer in the face.

Fred O’Bannon, a father of five children, was identified by his family and employer, Louisville Paving and Construction, as the maintenance worker that was killed. Louisville Paving and Construction was contracted out by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

According to LMPD Chief Erika Shields, the off-duty officer, despite being shot, still chased Stewart as he took off running down Dixie Highway. That officer returned fire, striking Stewart.

Officers later confronted Stewart, who was still armed, the report states. The report confirms Stewart has a previous felony conviction.

WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters will update this story.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.