Deadly officer-involved shooting in Shively area

For the earliest breaking news alerts, download the WAVE 3 News app on your mobile device. >> https://www.wave3.com/page/apps/(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting involving Louisville Metro police in Shively.

The shootings, which happened around 2:30 a.m. , started on the Watterson Expressway and ended on Dixie Highway.

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said the suspect walked up to a construction worker and shot him. Shields said the suspect then walked up to a police car and fired at the officer inside.

With the officer in pursuit, the suspect fled on foot ending up on Dixie Highway where he was shot by the officer.

The construction worker died from his wounds. The wounded suspect and the officer are being treated at University Hospital. The names of those involved have not been released.

Under department policy, the shooting investigation will be handled by Kentucky State Police.

While the investigation is underway, I-264 in the area of Dixie Highway is closed in both directions along with a stretch of Dixie Highway from Crums Lane to Garrs Lane. The road closures are expected to last several hours. Drivers should plan an alternate route.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

