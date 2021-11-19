FORECAST: Chilly sunshine for this Friday!

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCE: Returns by sunrise Sunday into Sunday Night

VERY COLD: Lows into the teens/20s Monday Night with even colder wind chills

THANKSGIVING: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers possible; highs in the lower 50s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of chilly sunshine over WAVE Country today with highs in the 40s.

Another cold night is ahead, but at least we will inch the numbers up just a bit with some high clouds streaming in.

It will be a breezy Saturday as we switch the wind around to the southwest. The clouds will continue to gradually fill-in as the day wears on.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s then hold steady for the night. Showers will break out after midnight.

