FORECAST: Rain returns by Sunday
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- RAIN CHANCE: Returns by sunrise Sunday into Sunday night
- VERY COLD: Lows into the teens/20s Monday night with even colder wind chills
- THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible; highs in the lower 50s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cool, but beautiful afternoon is underway!
Another cold night is ahead but at least we will inch the numbers up just a bit with some high clouds streaming in.
it will be breezy on Saturday as we switch the wind around to the southwest. The clouds will continue to gradually fill-in as the day wears on.
Temperatures will drop into the 40s then hold steady for the night. Showers will break out after midnight.
