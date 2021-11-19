Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Rain returns by Sunday

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCE: Returns by sunrise Sunday into Sunday night
  • VERY COLD: Lows into the teens/20s Monday night with even colder wind chills
  • THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible; highs in the lower 50s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cool, but beautiful afternoon is underway!

Another cold night is ahead but at least we will inch the numbers up just a bit with some high clouds streaming in.

it will be breezy on Saturday as we switch the wind around to the southwest. The clouds will continue to gradually fill-in as the day wears on.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s then hold steady for the night. Showers will break out after midnight.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/19 9AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/19 9AM Update

Most Read

Cell phone video has captured the moment when a student appears to pull a gun on another...
Student pulls gun on other student at Iroquois High School
A can full of catalytic converters seized in a raid in Jeffersontown, Kentucky Nov. 18, 2021.
6 facing charges after more than $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown investigation
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID vaccine boosters for all Kentuckians 18 and older
Sara McQuilling is facing six criminal charges: two counts of murder, two counts of abuse of a...
Woman charged with murdering man, hiding body accused of killing another man 3 days prior

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/19 9AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/19 9AM Update
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/18
The lower the atmospheric pressure drops, the stronger the storm.
Behind the Forecast: What is a bomb cyclone?
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/4
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/4