FORECAST: Weekend rain chance

WEATHER HEADLINES

Chilly tonight

Clouds increase with rain chances arriving Sunday

Cold snap early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be another cold night with lows in the 20s and 30s, but an increase in clouds will keep temperatures from dropping quite as much as they did Friday morning.

Saturday is a mostly cloudy and breezy day as temperatures rebound into the 50s. The day looks dry but we’ll start seeing increasing shower chances by evening.

Showers will increase Saturday night as temperatures drop only into the 40s for lows thanks to increasing amounts of moisture in the air.

Rain is very likely on Sunday, from the morning through the afternoon. We’ll see rain decrease by Sunday night as the cold front departs. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s once again.

The cold front passes with much cooler air rolling in for the beginning of our Thanksgiving week.

Highs likely staying in the 30s on Monday. Highs are expected to bounce back into the 50s for the holiday with minor rain chances returning by the end of the week.

