Gov. Beshear outlines initiatives to upgrade unemployment system

Kentucky lawmakers hear about more unemployment problems
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear is taking steps to address Kentucky’s outdated unemployment system.

For more than a year and a half, Kentuckians have faced delays and other issues with getting their claims processed.

Beshear says the system is getting a complete overhaul, including implementing a new ID process to help eliminate fraudulent claims and seeking funding to support sufficient staff.

“We need more permanent fixes to ensure that if we ever go through something like what we have seen, that our unemployment insurance works better, works faster, is more responsive and that we are making the necessary investments now to deal with a future situation and we don’t continue to make the mistakes of the past,” Beshear said. “This thing is ten years too late, but we’re doing it now.”

The state is also merging the education and labor cabinets. Beshear says this will benefit the U-I office by having more employees who are trained to work on claims.

Matthew Buchanan says he is hoping this speeds up his claim that he has waited at least six weeks on.

“There’s no way on earth that they should still be having the problems that they’re having,” said Buchanan.

Beshear says the new steps won’t resolve the issues overnight, but they will ultimately resolve several issues the current system causes.

