Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway identified; officer, suspect also shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting involving Louisville Metro police in Shively.

The shootings, which happened around 2:30 a.m., started on the Watterson Expressway and ended on Dixie Highway.

(Story continues below photo)

A Louisville Metro police officer shot a man who killed a highway construction worker on the Watterson Expressway before firing shots at the officer in his vehicle, wounding him. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said an LMPD officer was blocking the roadway for construction crews working on I-264 at Dixie Highway when the suspect, a man, walked up to a construction worker and shot him. Shields said the suspect then walked up to an LMPD officer in his patrol car and fired into the vehicle, striking the officer inside.

Following the shootings, the suspect ran off toward Dixie Highway with the officer following him, returning fire and wounding the suspect.

The construction worker, who was identified by his family members as Fred O’Bannon, a father of five children, died from his wounds.

The wounded suspect and the officer are being treated at University Hospital. The names of those involved have not been released.

Witnesses told WAVE 3 News that the officer was joined in the pursuit of the alleged gunman by another construction worker, who chased the suspect in his truck before crashing into a bar on Hillview Avenue called Ott’s Tavern. Luckily, no one was inside and the bar was closed at the time.

“(The) type of stuff that’s going on in this city is just ridiculous,” R. D. Board, the owner of Ott’s Tavern, said. “Everyone’s lost their minds out here anymore running around these streets. They need to do something about it.”

The truck came to a stop after breaking through the cement block wall. The crash was loud enough to startle sleeping neighbors.

”I looked outside my door,” Theodore Scott said. “I looked down there to see what happened. I thought somebody got stopped by the police.”

Under department policy, the shooting investigation will be handled by Kentucky State Police. Sections of Dixie Highway and the Watterson Expressway were closed during the police investigation. Most of the roads have reopened.

The construction worker was employed by Louisville Paving and Construction, a contractor hired by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Louisville Paving released the following statement after O’Bannon’s death:

“Early this morning, our entire family at Louisville Paving and Construction mourns the tragic loss of our friend and colleague, Fred O’Bannon.

As reported earlier today by LMPD Chief Shields, Fred was performing traffic control operations on a roadway construction site along the Watterson Expressway near Dixie Highway when he was fatally wounded by an unknown assailant. The assailant then wounded an LMPD officer who returned fire. We are obviously working with both KSP and LMPD in the investigation.

Fred joined Louisville Paving and Construction in April 2020 and was a highly respected and committed member of our team. Fred worked in our traffic control division where he worked tirelessly to keep his fellow team members and motoring public safe.

Fred was 37 years of age, a resident of Louisville and leaves behind a fiancé and children.

Needless to say, our entire team is devastated by the loss of Fred and we stand committed to support his family and team members through this tragedy. We ask that everyone join us in keeping Fred, his family and his friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

