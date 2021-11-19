Support Local Businesses
Metro Indigent Burial Program seeks new site as cemetery fills up

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of strangers got together Thursday to say goodbye to someone they never knew.

The Metro Indigent Burial Program helps people who have died and don’t have family or money to bury them.

The program partners Catholic Charities with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office and Metro Parks and Recreation to bury people at Meadow View Cemetery, but Metro Parks has proposed a new site to remedy the current crowded cemetery.

Metro Parks is seeking a 30-acre land across the street from the cemetery on Saint Anthony Church Road to use for the burial program, but Councilwoman Cindi Fowler said the community surrounding the St. Andrews Cemetery is in opposition.

Fowler said she’s still leading the charge to get council members to agree to give the program money for the new site as the Meadow View Cemetery only has around 100 spots left.

”It’s understandable,” Fowler said. “We just have to forward see what we can do make it better if they approve it.“

The burial program’s services are usually every Thursday, three times a day.

82-year-old volunteer and Army Veteran James Koch is there, and has helped with nearly a thousand burial services.

”I came over here when it started to see a service; I was impressed with it and I thought it was really nice,” Koch said.

He spends his free time still serving his country alongside other volunteers from Catholic Charities and the community.

”I watch the cemetery a lot, I sit on the porch,” Koch said. “I see someone looking for someone. I keep a track of every burial plot in here.”

Fowler said the proposed site is still in conversations with the land development committee.

