Parents charged with selling 13-year-old daughter into marriage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Allen County couple has been booked on two felony counts stemming from an alleged “sale” of their 13-year-old daughter to a local man. The alleged recipient -- who prosecutors claim intended to marry the girl -- has also been charged in the investigation.

Prosecutors charged Se Dar Be with one count each of “Child Selling” and “Neglect of a Dependent.” The girl’s mother was booked at the Allen County jail and posted bond on Friday, according to court records. She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Also charged and arrested, facing identical counts: Sadid Mot, who is identified as the girl’s father.

The third person charged is Zee Kdee Ya, who is 27 years old and identified as the would-be husband of the underage girl. He faces felony counts of Child Solicitation as well as Neglect of a Dependent. A warrant for has arrest was issued on Thursday.

The investigation dates to Dec. 20, 2020, when Fort Wayne police were called to an undisclosed address regarding information that a girl was being forced to enter a marriage against her will. Officers found what is described in court documents as “a wedding celebration... and the victim... dressed in a dress with a veil and wearing makeup.”

The alleged victim told police that “her parents had arranged a marriage for her and she didn’t want that.” A probable cause affidavit states that “she became engaged to Zee Kdee Ya and her parents signed the paperwork and that since then she had been staying with Zee Kdee Ya and sharing a room and a bed with him.” The girl said she had rebuffed attempts at intimacy.

Records continue: “(Ya) began quoting the Bible and saying ‘I own you now, I can make you do what I want.’” After the girl contacted a friend on her “wedding day,” that friend called police.

Be, the girl’s mother, told detectives that “the victim was only getting engaged and wouldn’t get married until she was 18 years old,” allegedly conceding that the girl received gifts, including cash, and that the couple “used the $2,000 (paid by) Zee Kdee Ya to buy food for the party and makeup for the victim.”

A representative of the Department of Child Services, which joined the investigation, told police that she informed Mot repeatedly that actions to “marry his daughter off” were illegal, due to her age. She said two other DCS employees had informed the father and prospective husband, as well, on multiple occasions prior to Dec. 20.

