Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Report: Ethics commission alleges Former Sec. of State Alison Lundergan Grimes improperly used her office

Alison Lundergan Grimes (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
Alison Lundergan Grimes (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By Lexington Herald-Leader Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from the Lexington Herald-Leader, the state’s ethics commission has officially alleged former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes improperly used her office for personal and political purposes.

The Executive Branch Ethics Commission alleges that Grimes and her Assistant Secretary of State Erica Galyon both violated state ethics code.

The newspaper reports that Grimes is accused of two ethics code violations.

The first claims she directed her employees to download voter registration information through back channels for a personal purpose.

The second claims that she used her position to create lists of registered Democrats in the state and gave those lists to Democratic candidates at no cost.

So far, Grimes has not commented on the allegations.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A can full of catalytic converters seized in a raid in Jeffersontown, Kentucky Nov. 18, 2021.
6 facing charges after more than $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown investigation
Cell phone video has captured the moment when a student appears to pull a gun on another...
Student pulls gun on other student at Iroquois High School
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID vaccine boosters for all Kentuckians 18 and older
Sara McQuilling is facing six criminal charges: two counts of murder, two counts of abuse of a...
Woman charged with murdering man, hiding body accused of killing another man 3 days prior

Latest News

LMPD at a homicide in 2019
City leaders speak out about record-breaking homicides
A can full of catalytic converters seized in a raid in Jeffersontown, Kentucky Nov. 18, 2021.
6 facing charges after more than $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown investigation
WAVE 3 News - Thursday night, November 18, 2021
WAVE 3 News - Thursday night, November 18, 2021
The city homicide record is now tied with a month and a half remaining in 2021.
City leaders speak out about record-breaking homicides
Jeffersontown police say hundreds of catalytic converters were seized during the arrests.
6 facing charges after more than $100K in catalytic converters recovered in Jeffersontown investigation