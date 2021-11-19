Report: Ethics commission alleges Former Sec. of State Alison Lundergan Grimes improperly used her office

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a report from the Lexington Herald-Leader, the state’s ethics commission has officially alleged former Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes improperly used her office for personal and political purposes.

The Executive Branch Ethics Commission alleges that Grimes and her Assistant Secretary of State Erica Galyon both violated state ethics code.

The newspaper reports that Grimes is accused of two ethics code violations.

The first claims she directed her employees to download voter registration information through back channels for a personal purpose.

The second claims that she used her position to create lists of registered Democrats in the state and gave those lists to Democratic candidates at no cost.

So far, Grimes has not commented on the allegations.

